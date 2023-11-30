Cody Gakpo scored twice to help Liverpool to a 4-0 win over LASK Linz which sealed them top spot in their Europa League group.
Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo were both in the starting line-up for Liverpool while Virgil van Dijk was given some rest.
Luis Diaz put Liverpool ahead before Gakpo made it 2-0 in the 15th minute with a close range finish into an empty net.
Gakpo then earned a penalty in the second half which Mohamed Salah netted to add a third before Gravenberch was taken off.
In the last minute, Gakpo made it 4-0 with an empathic finish inside the box and that was enough to seal top spot with a game to spare.