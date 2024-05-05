Cody Gakpo provided a goal and an assist as Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-2.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Liverpool needed a win to keep up their slim chances of winning the Premier League. Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo began the game while Ryan Gravenberch was on the bench. Micky van de Ven started for Tottenham.
After only 16 minutes, Gakpo provided an excellent cross for Mohamed Salah to make it 1-0. Andrew Robertson doubled the lead before the break.
In the second half, Gakpo headed in a third before Harvey Elliot got a fourth with a fine strike. Tottenham would pull two back before the end through Richarlison and Heung-Min Son but Liverpool eased out to victory.
Liverpool stay third and five points off top spot with two games left.