Cody Gakpo scored the only goal of the game as PSV Eindhoven defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-0 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League playoff tie.
Due to injuries and suspensions, PSV went into the game with Philipp Max playing in central defence. This wasn’t much of an issue for the hosts who dominated the game from the start.
The lead came for PSV in the 11th minute as Cody Gakpo found the net with strike from an angle. A second goal did not come before the break with Eran Zahavi firing a free-kick over the bar, while Erick Gutierrez had a header well saved by Daniel Peretz.
After the break, PSV continued to dominate possession but that did not result in many lear cut chances. Gutierrez and Zahavi both went close but there was to be no second goal.
Despite the dominance, PSV will only take a 1-0 lead to Israel next week for the second leg.