Cody Gakpo attended a press conference on Sunday and after an impressive start to the World Cup, the PSV Eindhoven forward was asked about a possible January transfer.
The 23-year-old has scored twice in two games for the Netherlands and has an excellent goal and assist record for PSV Eindhoven this season.
In the summer, Manchester United, Leeds United and Southampton were all linked to Gakpo, but a transfer did not materialise.
On Sunday, Gakpo was present at a press conference which was attended by a number of English journalists, who were keen to ask about a possible transfer. Asked if it is his dream to play in the Premier League after links with Manchester United, Gakpo said, according to Voetbal International, “My focus is on the World Cup, but it’s always nice to hear stories like that.”
A journalist called him the “Hottest prospect” at the World Cup and asked if the transfer news unnerved him, “It doesn’t make me shy, but it’s a team sport. So I prefer it to be about the team.”
Gakpo then reiterated that his focus is fully on the World Cup at the moment but would not confirm he will be a PSV player past the winter, “At the moment I am a PSV player and the focus is on Oranje. We’ll see what’s going to happen. Things can go crazy in football, but as it stands now, I will still play at PSV after the winter. My agent knows me well, so he knows that I am not busy with a transfer now.”
On head coach Louis van Gaal, Gakpo said, “I try to do my best and help the team. The trainer is very demanding. He keeps trying to trigger me; to become a better player. I am very grateful to him for that. I am not surprised at my performance. I know what I’m capable of.”