PSV Eindhoven scored three goals in the last five minutes to secure a 3-1 victory over PEC Zwolle.
Cody Gakpo suffered concussion during the international break but he was fit enough to start the clash against PEC Zwolle, along with Noni Madueke.
PEC Zwolle turned up in Eindhoven without a victory but Daishawn Redan put them ahead in the third minute after outsmarting Olivier Boscagli.
PSV pushed for the equaliser but they could not find a way past Kostas Lamprou, who saved efforts from Boscagli, Philipp Max, Eran Zahavi, Gakpo, and Marco van Ginkel. Sam Kersten also made a goalline clearance and Zahavi hit the crossbar.
After the break, PSV still struggled to find the net and Roger Schmidt decided to swap Zahavi and Van Ginkel for Yorbe Vertessen and Carlos Vinicius. It took until the 84th minute for PSV to equalise with Andre Ramalho headed past Lamprou from a Gakpo cross.
Two minutes later, Gakpo made it 2-1 with a shot that found a way past Lamprou with a bit of luck before Boscagli sealed the victory with an excellent free-kick.
PSV moves back to within one point behind Ajax ahead of their clash in Amsterdam next weekend. PEC Zwolle remains bottom of the table.