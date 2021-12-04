Cody Gakpo scored on his return to the starting line-up as PSV Eindhoven came from behind to defeat Utrecht 4-1.
Utrecht stunned the hosts by taking the lead in the 12th minute as Mike van der Hoorn finished strongly from a corner.
In the 27th minute, PSV equalised thanks to Cody Gakpo, who made his return to the starting eleven after an ankle injury. Gakpo found the corner of the net after being set up by Mauro Junior.
Just before the break, PSV had the lead with André Ramalho capitalising on some poor goalkeeping from Maarten Paes. It was almost 3-1 before half time as Bruma hit the post and Carlos Vinicius struck the crossbar.
Six minutes after the break, Ritsu Doan did make it 3-1 with a strong finish, which was eventually approved after a VAR check for offside.
Phillipp Mwene scored his first Eredivisie goal to make it 4-1 before Noni Madueke and Jordan Teze also made their return from injury.
PSV’s victory takes them back to second spot and they must now prepare for their crucial Europa League tie against Real Sociedad on Thursday. Utrecht are 4th.