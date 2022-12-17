Ruud van Nistelrooy is not denying that Cody Gakpo could depart PSV Eindhoven in January with a number of clubs circling the forward.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 23-year-old has been in excellent form for PSV Eindhoven this season and he grew his reputation with some eye-catching performances for the Netherlands at the World Cup.
Speaking to Voetbal International, Ruud van Nistelrooy admitted a departure is coming closer for Gakpo, “It is wonderful how he has manifested himself. I enjoyed him (at the World Cup) and he deserved this. Because of how he has behaved, how he has continued to work and continue to perform. I was able to help him from very close. That makes me proud. And then I’ll give him his path when it comes. If I have the choice, I prefer the summer, but it can also be now. You just know there comes a time when you can’t say no.”
Manchester United have been linked with the versatile winger, but Voetbal International adds that they face stiff competition from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.
PSV will not let their star man leave on the cheap in January, though, with figures around €50 million being mentioned.