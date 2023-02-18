Virgil van Dijk made his return from injury and Cody Gakpo scored as Liverpool defeated 10-man Newcastle United 2-0 on Saturday evening.
After six weeks out, Van Dijk returned to the starting eleven for Liverpool, while Gakpo continued up front. Sven Botman was in the defence for Newcastle, who had not lost at home all season.
Newcastle made a bright start but Darwin Núñez gave Liverpool the lead in the tenth minute. Shortly afterward, Gakpo doubled the lead after being set up by Mohamed Salah. It was the Dutchman’s 2nd goal in two games.
The night went even worse for Newcastle when goalkeeper Nick Pope saw red for handling the ball outside his area. Despite playing against ten-men, Liverpool didn’t add any further goals.
Gakpo lasted an hour before being substituted while Van Dijk and Botman both played the full game.