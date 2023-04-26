Cody Gakpo got himself on the scoresheet as Liverpool defeated West Ham United 2-1 on Wednesday evening.
West Ham United will face AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League semi-final soon and the Dutch side are going to have to pay close attention to Lucas Paqueta. The Brazilian gave the hosts the lead with an excellent strike from distance.
Six minutes later, Cody Gakpo equalised with a low strike from outside the box. It was the Dutchman’s sixth Premier League goal since joining the club.
Jarred Bowen thought he had put West Ham back in front in the second half, but his goal was disallowed for offside. Shortly afterwards, Joel Matip headed in a corner to make it 2-1 for Liverpool.
Liverpool with Virgil van Dijk defending strongly, managed to hold onto the lead and they are currently six points off the top four with six games left to play.