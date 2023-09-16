Cody Gakpo was on the scoresheet and Ryan Gravenberch made his debut as Liverpool came from behind to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1.
Gakpo was among the starters for Liverpool, while Virgil van Dijk was suspended following his red card against Newcastle United. Ryan Gravenberch was a substitute.
Liverpool struggled early on and Hwang Hee-Chan fired Wolves in front after only seven minutes. Ten minutes into the second half, Gakpo equalised with a close range finish.
Gakpo was immediately substituted and goals from Andrew Robertson and a Hugo Bueno own goal made it 3-1 at the end for Liverpool. Gravenberch came on for his debut in the final moments of the game.