Cody Gakpo scored twice in Liverpool’s 7-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday evening.
Liverpool began with Cody Gakpo through the middle again while Virgil van Dijk was in the centre of defence. Erik ten Hag picked Wout Weghorst, while Tyrell Malacia was on the bench.
The game was even until the 43rd minute when Cody Gakpo got the ball from Andrew Robertson and he cut inside the penalty area before firing past David De Gea.
Darwin Nunez netted a second before Gakpo made it 3-0 in the 50th minute with a lovely chipped finish. It was the Dutchman’s 4th goal in his last five Premier League games.
Weghorst was hauled off by Man Utd and Mohamed Salah made it 4-0 before Nunez added the fifth. Malacia was introduced by Ten Hag before Gakpo was taken off by Jurgen Klopp.
Before the end, Salah and Robert Firmino then added more goals before the end as Liverpool finished 7-0 winners.