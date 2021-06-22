Cody Gakpo was delighted to make his Netherlands debut in the 3-0 win over North Macedonia on Monday.
The 22-year-old PSV Eindhoven attacker came off the bench for his debut on Monday, becoming the first Netherlands international to debut at a European Championships for the national team since 1980.
Speaking at the press conference on Tuesday, Gakpo said, “Making your debut in Orange is a great milestone. I worked hard for this and I’m glad it happened.”
Gakpo was happy he could enjoy it with his PSV teammates Denzel Dumfries and Donyell Malen, “I am also happy that I was able to share this moment with Denzel and Donyell,”
The attacker was asked if he was sad not to be part of the U21 squad, “No, this is the best thing I could experience this summer.”