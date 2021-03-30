Netherlands U21’s are through to the European Championship quarter-finals after a 6-1 victory over Hungary. Erwin van de Looi’s side top the group.
After two draws from their opening two games, Netherlands place in the knockout rounds was not guaranteed, and even a win over Hungary would not assure a place in the quarter-finals. Netherlands needed to win and hop that the clash between Germany and Romania didn’t end up in a high-scoring draw such as 2-2 or above.
Erwin van de Looi started with Myron Boadu and Justin Kluivert up front, while Ferdi Kadioglu replaced the suspended Teun Koopmeiners in midfield.
From the start, Netherlands were the better side with Cody Gakpo pulling the strings in the midfield. Eventually, the PSV star had a role in the opening goal in the 42nd minute as he set Dani de Wit through on goal and the AZ midfielder made no mistake with his finish.
Van de Looi made a triple change at the break with Tyrell Malacia, Brian Brobbey, and Deyovaisio Zeefuik replacing Mitchel Bakker, Justin Kluivert, and Jordan Teze.
A minute into the second half, Gakpo was brought down in the box and Boadu made it 2-0 from the penalty spot. Brobbey should have made it 3-0 shortly afterwards but the striker put his strike over the bar from inside the box.
Gakpo then made it 3-0 before the hour mark with a lovely strike from distance which flew into the bottom corner.
Sven Botman was then penalised for a harsh handball in the box allowing Bendegúz Bolla to pull one back from the penalty spot. However, Gakpo quickly shut down any chance of an unlikely comeback by netting a 4th goal for the Netherlands, slotting in a Zeefuik cross.
Botman added a fifth with a header from a corner before Brobbey completed the scoring with a fine run into the box before slotting the ball into the net.
A great win for Netherlands and they progress as group winners after Germany drew 0-0 with Romania in the group’s other game. A clash with the second-placed side in Group C now awaits on the 31st of May. That could be Denmark, France or Russia.
National can be selected from U21 team players + Depay, stenge, malen, frankie, de ligt, weghorst, wijnaldum, de vrij, van dijk, dumfries, wijndal, bergwin
Coach: van gall
As you see holland have enough good player and good player and only bad decisions of KNVB is obstacle for success
De Boer is a joke and KNVB decision are horrible for the last years. We need to rebuild whole system and put fresh blood in it or we will suffer from coaches like Blind and De Boer for eternity
I personally Have
Cillessen
Dumfries De Ligt Van Dijk Baker
Gravenberch De Jong
Stengs Ihatteren Lang
Depay
We can safely say that we won’t win the euros so if I was the coach I would pick a team that can compete and at the same time got the potential to win the World Cup in Qatar. This team got the potential to dominate games and they all have their unique way of attacking with the ball to give all teams extremely difficulty. I know one or two are not playing regularly but if they all are all in form and playing with their clubs this would be my starting XI for the euros.
Imagine this team with Wijnaldum, Van De Beek, Koopmeiners, Weghorst, Brobbey, Gakpo, Bergwijn, Malen, De Vrij, Ake, Blind, Botman !
Let me know what you guys think
I will name only footballers that I dsagree to include as a starter.
Bakker. He is good at defence but much more weaker than Wijndal at offense. Can be useful only in certain matches for now. Need to improve dramatically in front of goal
Gravenberch – still not good as the first team starter. Van de Beek better even considering he is a bench warmer. But against weak opponents we should use Ryan as a starter, swapping for Koopmeiners sometimes
Stengs – in what reality he is better than current berghuis? He has potential of course but potential is nothing without releasing it in practice.
Ihattaren – this crybaby should go and represent Morocco, we have a lot of good footballers. Gakpo is better and has a better attitude for example.
Lang – we could use him as an experiment but I prefer Memphis on that position or we can place Gakpo here too.
As a centre forward we surely should use Weghorst and Brobbey+Malen as a sub.
Also I want to add that Wijnaldum in last matches plays really sloppy and should not be considered as a soild starter anymore.