Cody Gakpo provided a goal and assist as Liverpool hammered Leeds United 6-1 on Monday evening.
The home side began with Crysencio Summerville on the bench, but Pascal Struijk in defence. For Liverpool, Cody Gakpo began up front and Virgil van Dijk was at the back.
After a slow start, Liverpool had the lead in the 35th minute and it was Gakpo who scored his fifth Premier League goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold crossed for Gakpo to tap in.
Mohamed Salah quickly made it 2-0 but early in the second half, former Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra pulled one back for Leeds. However, Diego Jota added Liverpool’s third only five minutes later.
Gakpo then turned provider by setting up Salah to net a fourth for the visitors and Jota made it five. Gakpo was brought off and he watched Darwin Nunez seal the win late on.
The win keeps Liverpool’s slim hopes of a top four finish alive, while Leeds are still in danger of relegation.