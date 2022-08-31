Cody Gakpo scored a hattrick in what could be his final game in the Philips Stadion as PSV Eindhoven hammered Volendam 7-1.
Despite speculation about a move to the Premier League, Gakpo was in the starting eleven for the clash with Volendam. After only 21 seconds, PSV were in front as Xavi Simons scored from close range.
It was one way traffic for PSV and Gakpo made it 2-0 from the penalty spot before the forward got his second with an excellent goal. The winger burst past challenges into the box before firing into the bottom corner.
Henk Veerman pulled one back for Volendam with an excellent strike after taking down a long ball but that was a rare highlight for the visitors. Simons almost made it 4-1 before the break but he hit the post.
Just seconds into the second half, Simons played the ball to Jordan Teze and his shot was tapped into his own net by Brian Plat. Gakpo then completed his hattrick with a strike that deflected in off Damon Mirani.
Gakpo was then given a standing ovation as he was taken off for Savio. The Brazilian set up Simons to net his second with a lovely finish. Simons now has six goals in his opening four league games.
Johan Bakayoko then rounded off the scoring late on for PSV, who now go top of the table on goal difference. Volendam are 13th.