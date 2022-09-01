According to various reports, Cody Gakpo has decided to turn down a move to Leeds United and he will stay at PSV Eindhoven this season.
Going into deadline day, Gakpo’s future was still up in the air with Southampton and Leeds United both pushing for a transfer. There is even reports from Eindhoven Dagblad that Gakpo and his family were booked on a flight to Leeds United on Thursday morning.
However, Gakpo himself has decided to remain in Eindhoven for another year and Leeds United’s final bid has been rejected.
The 23-year-old was also linked with Nottingham Forest, Everton and Manchester United this summer but he will remain loyal to his boyhood club.
Gakpo has made an excellent start to the season with six goals and three assists. He netted a hattrick in the 7-1 win over Volendam on Wednesday that put PSV top of the table.
Midfielder Ibrahim Sangare is also set to remain at PSV despite an offer from Chelsea, while Carlos Vinicius could join Fulham.