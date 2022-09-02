Cody Gakpo is relieved the transfer window is finally over and he can focus on PSV Eindhoven. However, the winger admitted he thought he was going to join Manchester United before their interest faded.
It was a hectic few weeks for the winger, who was linked heavily with a move to Manchester United, which did not materialise. Close to deadline day a move to either Southampton or Leeds United was then on but Gakpo decided to remain in Eindhoven.
Speaking to PSV TV, Gakpo said, “I’m glad it’s over. It was difficult, because for me it was the first time that it was a matter of staying or going. You hope that there will be clarity immediately so that you can focus on PSV or your new club. That took a long time.”
On Manchester United, Gakpo said, “One minute you think it could fall that way, but that option faded. I feel at home here, but there are also other things at play. You have to look at all options and I did that. PSV came with a good offer and that was the right choice for me.”
Gakpo also spoke with Louis van Gaal about his future, “I have been in talks with Premier League clubs, but the World Cup also plays a role. I asked the national coach for advice. He thought I should follow my gut feeling, but also said that a transfer in a World Cup year would not really be ideal, also because of adjustment. I agreed with him.”
Gakpo also felt rushed by the decision, “It was also a bit last-minute. Last week I thought I would go to Manchester and then you may have to choose another club in a week. That’s not nice for me and PSV, it feels a bit rushed. Ultimately, the choice fell on PSV.”