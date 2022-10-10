According to The Athletic, it is unlikely that PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo will sign for Leeds United in January.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Leeds was heavily linked with a move for Gakpo in the summer but the winger decided against the move and opted to remain at PSV.
According to The Athletic, Leeds has resumed talks with PSV over Gakpo in recent weeks but they add that a move is unlikely, despite the clubs coming close to an agreement.
Gakpo’s form this season has been excellent and he is now hoping a big Champions League club makes a move for him. His wish is Real Madrid, but Manchester United and Arsenal are also mentioned as viable options.
The World Cup is on the horizon and Gakpo thinks an impressive tournament could leave him with more options come January.