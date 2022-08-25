According to Voetbal International, Manchester United may need to sell Cristiano Ronaldo if they are to complete a move for PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Gakpo is being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and that became more likely after PSV were knocked out of the Champions League by Rangers.
However, PSV wants at least €50 million from the Premier League side to depart with their forward and this is causing an issue in Manchester. Moves for Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Casemiro have come at a cost and Manchester United still wants Antony from Ajax, in what would be a move close to €100 million.
According to Voetbal International, financial fair play may restrict Manchester United from having the ability to sign Gakpo, but the club could get past this by selling Cristiano Ronaldo, who is said to be unhappy at the club. However, it depends if any club are willing to pay the money to sign the Portuguese international.