A last second Cody Gakpo penalty saw the Netherlands defeat Uzbekistan 2-1 in their final pre-World Cup friendly.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Less than a week before the Netherlands take on Japan in their World Cup opener, Ronald Koeman named a strong eleven to face Uzbekistan in New York.
On a training pitch with no fans to watch, The Netherlands dominated from the start but they struggled to create chances. When Donyell Malen was presented with an open goal, the striker somehow fired wide.
The opener did eventually come before the break as the lively Crysencio Summerville was brought down in the box and Gakpo made it 1-0 from the spot.
Early in the second half, Bart Verbruggen had to be substituted and was replaced by Mark Flekken. A worry for Koeman, who lost Jurrien Timber earlier in the day on Monday.
Brian Brobbey and Guus Til also came off the bench and the former missed a great chance to double the lead.
Then came a crazy final few minutes that saw Til sent off for handling the ball as the last defender. Uzbekistan also wanted a penalty but they just got a free kick. Then moments later, Uzbekistan did equalise through Igor Sergeev and it appeared the game would end 1-1.
However, Jan Paul van Hecke was fouled in the box and Gakpo won it for the Netherlands from the spot in the 96th minute.
Not an ideal match for Koeman as the Netherlands missed chances and also lost Verbruggen to an injury. It needs to be much better in six days against Japan.