Lutsharel Geertruida was in the crowd as Liverpool drew 2-2 with West Ham United on Saturday.
On Friday, the media was full of reports that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot’s move to Liverpool has been settled.
A day later, Liverpool were in action against West Ham with Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo all playing. The match ended 2-2 in the end with Gakpo playing a key role in the second Liverpool goal.
Interestingly, Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida confirmed on his Snapchat that he was at the game and some reports claim it was with his agent. This will fuel rumours that he could follow Slot to Anfield this summer.
It may be that it was to watch his fellow Dutch international in action, but the timing of the visit is interesting.