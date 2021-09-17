Erwin van de Looi has named a 33-man provisional Netherlands U21 squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Switzerland and Wales.
After defeating Moldova 3-0 last month, Netherlands U21’s face Switzerland on the 8th of October before the clash with Wales four days later.
Erwin van de Looi has named his provisional Jong Oranje squad with Lutsharel Geertruida the only new face in the squad from last month.
The full provisional squad can be seen below.