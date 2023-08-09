According to Voetbal International, RB Leipzig have pulled out of the deal to sign Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida.
According to the report, RB Leipzig reported to Feyenoord on Saturday with a bid of around €30 million plus bonuses. It would have been the record departure for Feyenoord, and Geertruida even trained with the reserves ahead of the move.
However, VI is reporting that the deal is now off with RB Leipzig now turning their attention to Castello Lukeba of Olympique Lyon.
It is a blow for Geertruida, who was looking to take the next step in his career, while Feyenoord are set to bring in another right-back with Bart Nieuwkoop.