According to reports in Italy, Sam Lammers is set to leave Atalanta Bergamo to sign for Genoa on loan.
Lammers left PSV Eindhoven last summer to join Atalanta, but after a promising start, the striker found himself benched. He played 17 league games last season, scoring twice.
A loan move away from Bergamo is expected and the forward has been linked with a number of clubs. However, Tuttosport is reporting that Genoa is close to sealing a move to sign Lammers on loan for the season.
Lammers has reportedly told Atalanta that he wants to make the move to their Seria A rivals.