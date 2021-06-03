Netherlands U21’s have been defeated 2-1 by Germany in the semi-finals of the European Championships.
After beating favourites France, Erwin van de Looi named the same starting eleven and there was excitement about reaching the final.
However, Germany had the lead within the first 30 seconds as Florian Wintz tapped in from close range after an excellent move. In the 8th minute, it was already 2-0 as Wintz found the net with a low strike from outside the box.
Mergim Berisha hit the post with a free-kick as Germany threatened to run riot against a shaken Jong Oranje side.
Netherlands did get two chances before the break but Justin Kluivert fired straight at Finn Gilbert Dahmen, who also denied Myron Boadu’s soft effort.
Azor Matusiwa replaced Abdou Harroui at half-time as Netherlands looked for a better start to the second half. Despite plenty of possession, no clear cut chances were created. Berisha hit the woodwork twice in quick succession for Germany.
Van de Looi also switched Stengs for Javairo Dilrosun and with 22 minutes left, Perr Schuurs pulled one back with a low strike that went under Dahmen. Boadu could have equalised for Netherlands soon after but he fired the ball wide when in on goal.
Boadu did have the ball in the net in the 85th minute but the offside flag went up and from that point, Netherlands did not come close to an equaliser.
A defeat for Netherlands and their Euro hopes are finished. Germany meet Portugal in the final.
Got bullied off the park by Germany.
Missed Koops, Brobbey and Ryan for physicality, only De Wit stood up.