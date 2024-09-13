According to De Telegraaf, Ghana’s football association is hoping to convince AZ Alkmaar goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro to represent the African nation.
The goalkeeper has become number one at AZ Alkmaar this season and has kept three clean sheets so far. He also started for the Netherlands U21’s in their most recent internationals.
According to De Telegraaf, Ghana are making serious moves to call-up the young goalkeeper and he is currently keeping his options open.
Owusu-Oduro is only 20-years-old and in no rush to make a final choice.