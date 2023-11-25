Santiago Gimenez scored a hattrick as Feyenoord defeated Excelsior 4-2 in a Rotterdam derby.
After the international break, Feyenoord resumed with a trip to neighbours Excelsior which is a warm-up for their big Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.
Feyenoord took an early lead when Gimenez turned in an Igor Paixão cross from a difficult angle in the fifth minute. The visitors then missed a number of chances with Mats Wieffer failing to score a one-on-one with Stijn van Gassel before Quinten Timber hit the crossbar.
Excelsior made Feyenoord pay for the misses as Troy Parrott equalised in the 16th minute. After that Feyenoord dominated but Gimenez missed an open goal chance and the teams went into the break level.
After an hour, Yankuba Minteh returned from injury and he immediately set up Gimenez to make it 2-1. Timber then quickly made it 3-1 after being set up by Calvin Stengs.
Lazaros Lamprou brought tension back by making it 2-3 but Gimenez then sealed his hattrick with a deflected strike to make it 4-2 at the end.
Feyenoord have won three in a row in the league and are second. Excelsior is in 9th.