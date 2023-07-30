Santiago Gimenez is not willing to make any promises over his future but did say he does want to remain at Feyenoord this summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Mexican striker made his first appearance of pre-season in Feyenoord’s clash with Benfica on Sunday. Gimenez scored in a 2-1 victory.
After the game, Gimenez spoke to ESPN and was asked about his future at the club. He responded, “I can’t promise anything because you never know what happens in football, but my focus is here and I want to stay.”
A number of clubs are reportedly following Gimenez after he netted 15 times in the Eredivisie last season. He also added five more in the Europa League.