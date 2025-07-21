Gabriel Misehouy has left Girona FC to join Greek side Aris FC on a season-long loan deal.
Last summer, the talented attacking midfielder decide to leave Ajax to join Girona and he got off to a flying start as he scored in his first league appearance.
However, Misehouy failed to make an impact after that and he only featured in 11 games all season.
The Dutchman did not feature in the clubs plans for the upcoming campaign and its now confirmed that he will join Aris FC. The Greek side will give the 20-year-old a chance to impress in Europe as they take part in the Conference League qualifiers.