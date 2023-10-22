Go Ahead Eagles failed to win at home for the first time this season as Sparta Rotterdam left Deventer with a 0-0 draw.
In the first half, Sparta had the better chances with Tobias Lauritsen heading wide before the striker hit the post. For Go Ahead Eagles, Bobby Adekanye was denied by Nick Olij.
In the second half, Olij excelled and he kept the hosts out with good saves from Victor Edvardsen and Willum Willumsson. In the 90th minute, Willumsson came close to a winner but his shot flew just wide of the post.
The draw means that Sparta are now seventh in the table, while Go Ahead Eagles are in 5th.