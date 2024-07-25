Go Ahead Eagles were held to a 0-0 draw by SK Brann in the first leg of their Conference League tie in Deventer.
For the first time in nine years, Go Ahead Eagles were playing European football and they were led by Paul Simonis, who has replaced the departed Rene Hake.
In the first half, the hosts had chances but Søren Tengstedt’s effort was weak, while Bobby Adekanye put two opportunities wide.
SK Brann were also dangerous in the first half but Jeffrey de Lange was excellent in goal for Go Ahead Eagles and kept them out.
In the second half, chances were few but Adekanye missed a huge chance late on before Eric Llansana was sent off for a last man foul.
Go Ahead Eagles take a 0-0 draw to Norway next week for the second leg.