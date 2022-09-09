Go Ahead Eagles have sealed their first three points of the campaign with a 3-2 victory at Volendam.
Volendam went into the game on the back of two tough defeats but Xavier Mbuyamba was handed his first start in the centre of their defence. The hosts started brightly but they couldn’t find the net and it was Go Ahead Eagles that struck first.
After 23 minutes, a corner landed at the feet of Bobby Adekanye and the winger calmly slotted the ball into the net. However, the lead only lasted eight minutes before Carel Eiting found the top corner with an excellent strike to make it 1-1.
It remained level until the 77th minute when Bas Kuipers converted a corner from close range. The left-back then added a third shortly afterwards with a bicycle kick.
Robert Muhren pulled one back in injury time but Go Ahead Eagles saw out the game to register their first win.