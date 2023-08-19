Go Ahead Eagles eased to a 4-1 win over Volendam despite having Bobby Adekanye sent off in the first half.
The hosts had the lead after 13 minutes with Bas Kuipers from close range and in the 36th minute, Mats Deijl set up Oliver Edvardsen to volley in a second.
Willum Willumsson added a third with a finish on the turn and it seemed like it was going to be a rout. However, Volendam were given hope before half time when Bobby Adekanye was sent off for a late challenge.
Daryl van Mieghem did make it 3-1 in the 61st minute, but Volendam never really threatened a comeback and eventually, Enric Llansana sealed the win for Go Ahead.
The hosts get their first win of the campaign, but Volendam are two defeats in two.