Go Ahead Eagles further distanced themselves from the bottom three with a 2-0 win over Fortuna Sittard.
Fortuna Sittard were once again without striker Burak Yilmaz, this time for “Technical reasons.” Last week the striker was ill.
The game started off even but after 15 minutes, the home side had the lead with Willum Willumsson netting after a corner caused chaos in the box. VAR looked at it for a while but eventually the goal was given.
The game then remained in balance until the 75th minute when Xander Blomme struck in a second from the edge of the area to seal a victory for Go Ahead Eagles.
The Deventer side are now 10th and eight points above the drop zone with four games left. Fortuna Sittard is two spots and four points behind them.