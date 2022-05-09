Go Ahead Eagles have confirmed that Rene Hake will succeed Kees van Wonderen as their new head coach in the summer.
It has been known for a while that Van Wonderen is departing the Deventer club as he takes over at Heerenveen in the summer.
Go Ahead Eagles have taken their time to confirm a successor but on Monday they announced that Rene Hake will be the man to take on the position. The 50-year-old signs a three-year deal.
Hake has previously coached FC Emmen, FC Twente, and SC Cambuur but was most recently in charge of Utrecht. However, he was sacked earlier this season after a poor run of form.