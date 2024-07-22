The draw for the third qualifying round of the Conference League took place today with Go Ahead Eagles involved.
Go Ahead Eagles will take on SK Brann of Norway in the second qualifying round, with the first leg this Thursday.
Should the Eagles get past that tough test, they will take on either St Mirren of Scotland or Valur Reykjavík of Iceland.
Go Ahead Eagles qualified for Europe after winning the Eredivisie playoffs and the tie on Thursday against SK Brann will be their first since 2015, when they were knocked out by Ferencvaros in the first round.