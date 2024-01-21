Go Ahead Eagles came away from Het Kasteel with a 2-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam.
Go Ahead Eagles started strongly in Rotterdam with Willum Thór Willumsson heading in a Bobby Adekanye cross after only seven minutes.
Sparta Rotterdam then looked for the equaliser but the closest they came was when Go Ahead keeper Jeffrey de Lange’s clearance hit Arno Verschueren before bouncing wide.
Early in the second half, Djevencio van der Kust committed a foul and Victor Edvardsen made it 2-0 with a penalty.
Sparta failed to make a comeback before the end and Go Ahead Eagles are now sixth with Sparta in 8th.