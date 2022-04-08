Willem II’s relegation fears increased on Friday evening after a poor 4-0 defeat at Go Ahead Eagles.
With only one win in their last 22 games, Willem II went to Deventer looking for a crucial victory to move them away from the bottom three.
However, it was Go Ahead Eagles who took the lead after 26 minutes with Isac Lindberg finding the net after a scramble in the Willem II box. Eight minutes later, the hosts doubled their lead through Inigo Cordoba.
Willem II had no answer to the hosts and eventually, Ogechika Heil found the bottom corner after 70 minutes to make it 3-0. Substitute Marc Cardona then made it 4-0 with a simple finish.
Willem II remains one point above the drop zone but they have now played more games than all the teams below them. Go Ahead Eagles are up to ninth in the table.