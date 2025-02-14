Go Ahead Eagles defeated Sparta Rotterdam 1-0 in Friday’s Eredivisie action.
Gjivai Zechiel made his first start in the midfield for Sparta but his error led to the opening goal. He lost the ball just outside his own box and Jakob Breum punished the youngster.
It was almost 2-0 before the break but Oliver Antman struck the post with a good effort.
Go Ahead Eagles managed to control the game in the second half and apart from a half chance for Kristian Hlynsson, they held on for the three points.
Go Ahead Eagles close the gap on the top six while Sparta remains in 16th spot.