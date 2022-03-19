Go Ahead Eagles took another step towards definite safety with a comfortable 3-0 win over Cambuur on Saturday evening.

Cambuur went into the game having lost six of their last seven games and they fell behind in Deventer after 25 minutes. Joris Kramer headed a corner into the net via Mees Hoedemakers.

Go Ahead Eagles doubled their lead ten minutes later with Luuk Brouwers heading a free-kick into the net off the inside of the post.

The hosts remained in full control and fifteen minutes before the end, Mats Deijl made it 3-0 with his second goal of the season.

Go Ahead Eagles are 12th now and only three points behind Cambuur who remains 9th.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (11722 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter