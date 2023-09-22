Go Ahead Eagles impressive home form continued on Friday evening as they swept Fortuna Sittard aside 3-0 in Deventer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After three home wins in a row in the Eredivisie, Go Ahead Eagles went into the game full of confidence but both sides had chances early on.
It took until the 37th minute for the deadlock to be broken as Oliver Edvardsen struck to put the hosts 1-0 in front.
Fortuna goalkeeper Ivo Pandur had to make several saves to keep it at 1-0 before Sylla Sow did finally double the advantage in the 77th minute.
Just before the end, a free kick from Philippe Rommens found the bottom corner to make it 3-0 and Go Ahead Eagles are now fifth while Fortuna is in sixth.