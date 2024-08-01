Go Ahead Eagles have dropped out of the Europa Conference League at the first hurdle after a 2-1 loss to SK Brann.
Last week in Deventer, Go Ahead Eagles couldn’t take their chances and they headed to Norway on the back of a 0-0 draw.
However, after a minute, they had the lead with Søren Tengstedt given too much time to find the net via the inside of the post.
Go Ahead Eagles played well after the opener but in the 42nd minute, a sloppy loss of possession led to Bard Finne equalising for the hosts. Fredrik Knudsen then towered above everyone to head Brann ahead after the hour mark.
Brann hit the post before the end as Go Ahead Eagles failed to mount a comeback. The Deventer side’s already out of Europe.