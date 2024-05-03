Go Ahead Eagles are almost certain to be playing in the European playoffs after a 0-0 draw against Fortuna Sittard.
The match was a tense affair with Fortuna Sittard needing a win to keep up their slim playoff hopes, while the visitors knew a win would seal their spot.
Chances were few and far between and the biggest talking point of the game was a serious injury suffered by Kaj Sierhuis. The Fortuna striker, who has been unlucky with injuries in his career, was carried off in tears after a knee problem.
In the end, there were no goals and the point means Go Ahead Eagles are six points clear in ninth with a superior goal difference. It is almost certain they will be in the playoffs.
Fortuna Sittard are 11th and their season will end in mid table.