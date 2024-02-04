Vitesse Arnhem’s relegation fears increased on Sunday after a 2-0 loss at home to Go Ahead Eagles.
Vitesse immediately started with Mexx Meerdink in attack after his arrival from AZ Alkmaar on loan. However, the hosts struggled to create chances in the opening stages.
Marco van Ginkel had to be substituted before the half-hour mark through a head injury and Go Ahead Eagles then took the lead before the break. Oliver Edvardsen took advantage of some hesitation from Eloy Room to net.
Meerdink came close to an equaliser in the second half, but it was Go Ahead Eagles who would secure the points in stoppage time through Jakob Breum.
It wasn’t all great news for Go Ahead as Willum Willumsson was sent off for a silly challenge and he will miss their derby against PEC Zwolle.
Go Ahead Eagles are sixth with the win while Vitesse stays bottom of the table.