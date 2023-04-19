Isac Lidberg scored a 92nd-minute winner as Go Ahead Eagles defeated RKC Waalwijk 3-2 on Wednesday.
The fixture was previously canceled due to snowfall just over a month ago, but this time the game was played in sunshine.
After eight minutes, RKC had the lead in outstanding fashion as Michiel Kramer fired the ball over Jeffrey de Lange from distance.
After fifteen minutes, Evert Linthorst fired Go Ahead Eagles level with an excellent strike before Mats Deijl put the hosts in front. Just before the break, the hosts got a penalty after a handball by Mats Seuntjens but Willum Willumsson fired his spot-kick over the bar.
Kramer netted his second after a messy situation in the box to make it 2-2 in the 55th minute and it stayed that way until the 92nd minute. Isac Lidberg headed towards goal and although his effort was kept out, he scored the rebound to seal the victory for Go Ahead Eagles.
Go Ahead Eagles are now 11th in the Eredivisie and can no longer be directly relegated this season. RKC is 8th.