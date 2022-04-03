PEC Zwolle’s chances of survival suffered a blow on Sunday as Go Ahead Eagles came away with a 1-0 victory in the IJsselderby.
PEC Zwolle’s form had improved since the turn of the year and they were looking for another vital win against Go Ahead Eagles. They had the first big chance but Djavan Anderson hit the woodwork.
At the other end, Go Ahead Eagles also got a good chance to score but Isaac Lidberg put a free header wide of the post.
The second half was paused for a short time after a firework was thrown and after it resumed, Daishawn Redan fired a good chance wide for PEC Zwolle. Sai van Wermeskerken then hit the post for the hosts, and although Gervane Kastaneer netted the rebound, the forward was offside.
PEC Zwolle pushed for a winner but it was Go Ahead Eagles who took the three points in stoppage time. Philippe Rommens found the top corner with an excellent strike.
PEC Zwolle remains bottom of the table and three points from safety, while Go Ahead Eagles is 10th.