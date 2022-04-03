Go Ahead Eagles push PEC Zwoll... PEC Zwolle's chances of survival suffered a blow on Sunday ...

Feyenoord sees off Willem II a... Feyenoord remains in control of third place in the Eredivisie ...

Kramer denies Utrecht first vi... Michiel Kramer struck in the 92nd minute to earn RKC ...

AZ takes fourth spot with win ... AZ Alkmaar are now fourth in the Eredivisie after a ...

PSV’s title hopes take a... PSV Eindhoven are now four points behind leaders Ajax after ...

Ajax come from behind to defea... Ajax remains in control at the top of the Eredivisie ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...