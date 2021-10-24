Go Ahead Eagles netted a 91st-minute winner as they came away from Vitesse Arnhem with a shock 2-1 victory.
Vitesse Arnhem defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the Europa Conference League in midweek and they had the lead against Go Ahead Eagles after only three minutes. Lois Openda netted from the penalty spot after a handball.
Go Ahead Eagles did not allow Vitesse to have an easy afternoon and they came close to the equaliser several times before the break. Marc Cardona, Iñigo Córdoba, Luuk Brouwers and Bas Kuipers all failed to punish Vitesse, who went into the break 1-0 in front.
Oussama Darfalou hit the post early in the second half for Vitesse before Go Ahead Eagles found their deserved equaliser in the 53rd minute. Córdoba found the net after some poor defending from the hosts.
Vitesse struggled to create chances and in the last minute, Go Ahead Eagles were awarded a penalty for a foul by Markus Schubert. Brouwers found the net to seal a victory for the visitors.
Vitesse are 6th in the table while Go Ahead Eagles are 10th.