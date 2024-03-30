Excelsior have dropped into the Eredivisie bottom three after a 3-0 loss at Go Ahead Eagles.
Go Ahead Eagles form had dipped in recent weeks but they managed to take the lead in the 40th minute against Excelsior with Willum Willumsson turning the ball in from close range.
The game was paused for five minutes in the second half due to fireworks, and when it resumed, Go Ahead Eagles pushed for a second goal. In the 71st minute, Gerrit Nauber netted his first in the Eredivisie to make it 2-0.
Lance Duijvestijn then had a goal disallowed for Excelsior for offside and then Evert Linthorst quickly killed the game with a third for the hosts.
Go Ahead Eagles are in seventh and Excelsior drops into 16th spot.