Go Ahead Eagles continued their unbeaten run with a 3-1 victory over Excelsior.
Go Ahead Eagles went into the game without a defeat since the 3rd of September, while Excelsior beat AZ Alkmaar last weekend.
The game burst to life in the 40th minute when Willum Willumsson fired Go Ahead Eagles in front and before half-time, Bobby Adekanye added a second.
Excelsior started the second half on top but on the hour mark, Isac Lidberg raced onto a long ball before scoring a third for the hosts.
Lazaros Lamprou pulled one back for Excelsior but it was nothing but a consolation.
Go Ahead Eagles are 10th in the table while Excelsior is 11th.