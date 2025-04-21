Go Ahead Eagles have won the KNVB Cup for the first time after defeating AZ Alkmaar on penalties. The game ended 1-1 in normal time.
AZ Alkmaar were without Jordy Clasie for the final meaning youngster Kees Smit was handed a start. Go Ahead Eagles lined up as expected with Oliver Antman a man in form with six goals and 14 assists this season.
The first half started nervously but AZ Alkmaar got the first big chance when Troy Parrott curled the ball towards the top corner. However, Jari de Busser got fingertips on the ball to tip it onto the post. Ernest Poku then fired wide from distance.
Go Ahead Eagles came into the game more as the half went and Rome-Jayden Owusu Oduro had to be alert to deny Viktor Edvardsen.
The start of the second half was delayed due to fireworks causing smoke across the pitch. When the game did restart, Poku was brought down and AZ got a penalty. Parrott’s first penalty was saved by De Busser but VAR intervened and deemed the goalkeeper was off his line. Parrott stepped up for a second time and made it 1-0.
Go Ahead Eagles pushed for an equaliser and Soren Tengstedt came close but with the goal gaping he could only find the side netting. AZ also got chances to kill the game but De Busser made a great save from substitute Mexx Meerdink.
AZ seemed to be holding on to a slender win but in the 98th minute of injury time, Peer Koopmeiners was penalised for a handball. Mats Deijl scored to take the game to extra time.
AZ had the better chances in extra time but they could not find a way past the excellent De Busser, while Denso Kasius could only fire off target.
The final headed to penalties and it was Go Ahead Eagles who triumphed after misses from Zico Buurmeester and Lahdo. It is a first ever trophy for Go Ahead Eagles and they will be back in Europe next season.